Liverpool have had an up and down season so far.

The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League, but their overall performances haven’t exactly been dominant. However, there have been a few moments of brilliance to note.

One player who has, as ever, delivered some incredible moments is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Of course, the right-back has been criticised at times for his defensive showings, but, in the same breath, he’s been utterly brilliant at times as well.

Speaking on the Aldo Meets Podcast, Steve Nicol has been discussing Alexander-Arnold’s form, and he says that he’s actually been left applauding the TV when watching Alexander-Arnold and some of his passes for Liverpool recently.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Praise for Alexander-Arnold

Nicol spoke about how much he admires the defender.

“I’ll give you an example. As far as defending goes, with Trent Alexander-Arnold. I have certainly criticised him, but last week, and I was lying in bed watching the game. He must’ve played three or four passes and I was sitting clapping, I was actually going ‘wow’. That is unbelievable,” Nicol said.

What a player

It’s been said time and time again, but we have to reiterate just how brilliant Alexander-Arnold is.

He’s completely redefined what it means to be a full-back. He’s one of the best passers we’ve ever seen, and he can produce in the biggest of moments.

Nicol says that he sometimes applauds his TV while watching Alexander-Arnold play, and, trust us, he’s not the only one.

The full-back is a player who always leaves you in awe, and Liverpool are very lucky to have him.