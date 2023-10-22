Ally McCoist was left in awe of £30m Everton player against Liverpool yesterday

Despite the loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby yesterday, Ally McCoist was so impressed with Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

Speaking on TNT Sports’ live coverage of the game, McCoist took the chance to wax lyrical about Pickford after a superb save in the second half.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool were piling the pressure on Everton following Ashley Young’s untimely red card.

And Harvey Elliot was able to find space and get a powerful effort on target – only for it to be tipped over by the Everton keeper.

McCoist was quick to point out just how outstanding he thought Pickford’s save for Everton was.

He said: “What a save. By the way, what a save this is.

“Harvey Elliott drops his shoulder, gets his wee half yard onto his left-foot…that’s magnificent, that’s nothing short of magnificent.

“That is brilliant, because he probably sees it a little bit late as well, what a save by Pickford.”

Of course, Pickford and his Everton teammates received nothing for their efforts in the end, but there was certainly encouragement to take from the display.

McCoist thought Pickford was superb for Everton

As well as praise for Pickford, there was also a lot of credit given to the Everton defence following their rear guard action at Anfield.

Micah Richards was particularly impressed with the performance of 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite in the derby.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Alongside James Tarkowski, Richards suggested that Everton do now have a centre-back partnership that can serve them well.

As always, it seems as if Everton’s fortunes will still hang on the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Although Beto is much better backup than the club had previously, he’s still not proving as effective as Calvert-Lewin in front of goal.

Sean Dyche does have a much better squad available to him this season, and there’s a lot of reasons for optimism, even if results haven’t always matched performances.

And it is a good sign that McCoist is praising the likes of £30m Pickford even on a day when Everton were frustrated.