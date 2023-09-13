Ally McCoist was blown away with how good £30m Arsenal player was last night

Pundit Ally McCoist has singled out Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for praise after his latest performance for England.

McCoist was speaking with Alan Brazil on TalkSPORT (13/9 7:15am) after the Three Lions defeated Scotland last night.

Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane found the back of the net for Gareth Southgate’s side last night.

An unfortunate Harry Maguire own goal was the only downside for England and Aaron Ramsdale in between the sticks.

Jordan Pickford has been Southgate’s first-choice goalkeeper for years now, but he saw last night’s friendly as an opportunity to give Ramsdale a chance.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The £30m goalkeeper has been nominated for the Yashin Trophy for his performance over the past 12 months.

Ramsdale has been very impressive for Arsenal and McCoist was delighted that he got his chance for England yesterday.

He didn’t have much to do, but there was one aspect of his game that he received huge praise for.

McCoist raves out England goalkeeper Ramsdale

Speaking about the match last night, McCoist said: “Has Gareth [Southgate] given himself a pleasant problem last night or will he be delighted with [Aaron] Ramsdale?

“There’s a lot of clamour now for Ramsdale to be number one.”

Alan Brazil added: “He was great with the ball at his feet.”

McCoist concluded: “He was absolutely terrific with the ball at his feet. I’m not sure [Jordan] Pickford’s done an awful lot to lose his position.

“So, it’s going to be an interesting one moving forward.”

Aaron Ramsdale will know he needs to be at his very best to stay in both the England and Arsenal teams.

The signing of David Raya on loan from Brentford has added further pressure to his place in the side.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Ramsdale has now won four England caps and McCoist thinks he’s putting pressure on Jordan Pickford to retain the number one shirt.

Given he technically didn’t face a shot on target, all eyes were on how Ramsdale played when in possession.

He completed 35 of his 44 attempted passes, including 11 accurate long balls.

It’s a skill that has made his vital to the way Arsenal attack and England could now benefit his passing as well.

The 25-year-old has proved that he performs at his best under pressure which might be why Arteta wanted to bring in Raya this summer.

He’s arguably got the best number-two goalkeeper in the league competing against him now, but that should only benefit Arsenal and England in the long run.