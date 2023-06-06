Ally McCoist urges Ange Postecoglou to sign £40m player if he gets the Tottenham job











Ally McCoist has urged Ange Postecoglou to bring in Leicester City star James Maddison if he lands the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Tottenham are expected to name Postecoglou as Ryan Mason’s successor this week after an exhaustive search for a new permanent manager.

Indeed, The Evening Standard claimed yesterday that Spurs should wrap up the appointment of Postecoglou in the coming days.

The Celtic boss will face a busy summer transfer window in what looks set to be his first few weeks in charge.

Of course, Tottenham will be hoping to keep hold of their talisman, Harry Kane, while there is also the need to trim a bloated squad.

And McCoist has told TalkSPORT that Postecoglou should be looking to bring in James Maddison to play alongside Kane.

McCoist urges Postecoglou to sign Maddison

McCoist believes Tottenham have failed to replace Christian Eriksen after the Dane left the club back in 2020.

When asked where Postecoglou should be focusing his efforts this summer, the Scottish football legend claimed that Maddison would be the ideal man to fill the void left by Eriksen.

“I don’t believe that they’ve replaced Eriksen in that number 10 role, the one that will make the killer pass,” McCoist said. “I think Maddison would be absolutely brilliant at it.

“Harry Kane’s got a big decision. If you can keep Harry Kane and get more ammunition with someone like Maddison and tighten up the back-four, and goalkeeper as well, then you’ll do alright.”

The former Rangers man also praised Postecoglou for the job he has done at Parkhead and believes Celtic would have avoided relegation if they were in the Premier League this season.

“They would have survived. I look at the teams that went down and they had poor seasons,” he said.

“I tell you where they are, everybody keeps saying it and they’re right, it pains me to say it but they’re a good watch.

“They’ve got a lot of attack-minded players in their team and they attack. Good watch.

“I’ve been asked how well he will do. It will depend on what he’s allowed to do, I think. What he’s allowed to bring in and what he’s allowed to spend.”

Spurs have already been heavily linked with a move for Maddison ahead of the summer as the midfielder looks set to leave Leicester.

The 26-year-old is reportedly valued at around £40 million, but his price tag could increase if plenty of clubs enter the race to sign him.

He’s attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Of course, the move will depend on whether Maddison is the right fit for the incoming Postecoglou’s system.

But Spurs desperately need some creativity in the middle of the park and Maddison would certainly fit the bill.

