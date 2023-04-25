Ally McCoist says Mauricio Pochettino could be about to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham











Ally McCoist has now said that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could be about to join Chelsea this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (25/4 6:49am), McCoist was reacting to the latest news surrounding the record-breaking forward.

There’s turmoil at Tottenham right now, after a humiliating defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

Their 6-1 loss at St. James’ Park forced Daniel Levy to act yesterday and sack interim boss Cristian Stellini.

It means Tottenham now have a third different boss in the space of a month, with Ryan Mason put in temporary charge.

Meanwhile, across London, it appears as if Mauricio Pochettino is nearing a return to the Premier League.

It appears as though Chelsea are closing in on appointing the 51-year-old.

Given Tottenham fans have been singing for the Argentinian to return during recent matches, this news will be another disappointment.

After Sunday’s devastating defeat, The Telegraph reported that Manchester United are making an initial move to sign Harry Kane.

The ‘incredible’ forward only has a year left on his current contract at Spurs.

However, McCoist now thinks Kane might be heading to Chelsea in the summer, rather than Old Trafford.

McCoist suggests Kane could join Chelsea

Presenter Laura Woods was reviewing the morning’s top stories on TalkSPORT, and mentions that Manchester United are in for Harry Kane.

McCoist’s quick response to this news was to say: “No chance. He’s going Chelsea.”

Mauricio Pochettino got the very best out of Harry Kane at Tottenham, and would be desperate for a reunion.

Chelsea are also calling out for a new centre-forward, and Kane would be a huge upgrade on their current options.

The chances of Daniel Levy letting his star player go to one of Tottenham’s biggest rivals seems very unlikely.

McCoist is also a Chelsea fan, and may be hoping rather than expecting Kane to move to Stamford Bridge.

Given Chelsea won’t have any European football next season, it might be a very hard sell to England’s record scorer.

However, the issues at Tottenham right now and unlikely to be convincing Kane to extend his stay at Spurs.

