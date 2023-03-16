Ally McCoist says 24-year-old Arsenal reportedly want is just like Didier Drogba











Ally McCoist has compared Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to Didier Drogba after his Champions League brace last night.

Osimhen netted twice in Napoli’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie last night.

The first of those goals was a stunning header, moving backwards but still managing to spring high and generate the power to head the ball home.

McCoist told TalkSPORT how impressed he has been with the 24-year-old, who has been linked with clubs including Arsenal ahead of the summer.

Photo by Chris Ricco – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Ally McCoist compares Victor Osimhen to Didier Drogba

McCoist said: “I’ve been raving about this fella for a long, long time, Victor Osimhen. Nigerian lad, 24 years of age, plays with Napoli. He’s the real deal mate, I’m telling you he’s the real deal.

“I don’t normally stick my neck out, but he’s the nearest I’ve seen to Drogba in a long, long time. He’s physical, quick, aggressive.

“Best header I’ve seen in about five years, I mean obviously I’ve seen a lot of Napoli this year, I backed them for the Champions League months ago. His goal last night, they get to the wide area on the right hand side, and put a cross in and I’m thinking maybe it looks a bit high.

“And he gets up and he hangs, and bullets the header from about 12 yards back in the general direction it came from. Goalkeeper no chance. It’s some header. This fella is the real deal. I’ll tell you right now.”

It would be a surprise if Arsenal went for Osimhen this summer, given his pricetag and the fact they have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun already.

Tottenham may be looking for a new striker if they lose Harry Kane, while Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United all could do with a frontman.

If he keeps scoring in the Champions League, that is only going to add value to his pricetag, and what a story it would be if Napoli won the whole thing.