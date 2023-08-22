Ally McCoist raves about 22-year-old Arsenal player after Crystal Palace performance

Pundit Ally McCoist was blown away by how good young Arsenal defender William Saliba was against Crystal Palace yesterday.

McCoist was reviewing last night’s action on TalkSPORT (22/8 8:07am) and he and colleague Andy Townsend highlighted the Frenchman’s performance.

Arsenal will know how important it is to keep up with Manchester City if they’re going to mount another title challenge.

So far, Pep Guardiola’s side have played first twice and recorded two straightforward wins.

That has already put the pressure on Arsenal and despite two good performances, they’ve been under pressure on both occasions.

Nottingham Forest rallied late on last weekend and after going down to ten men last night, Arsenal needed to be at their best to repel Crystal Palace’s attacks.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta will therefore be delighted he could once again rely on William Saliba to put in another fantastic performance in defence.

Ally McCoist enjoyed one moment from Saliba in particular against Crystal Palace as he thwarted Jordan Ayew.

He went on to suggest that the centre-back is arguably the best player in the Premier League in his position.

McCoist blown away by Saliba performance vs Palace

Speaking about yesterday’s game, McCoist said: “Is [William] Saliba the best defender in the league right now? I think he’s very good.

Andy Townsend asked: “What about that tackle he made in the box?”

McCoist replied: “Sensational. That’s one of these tackles where as a defender you have got to be 100% spot on.”

Townsend added: “He almost kind of goes with the wrong leg, normally you would think he can get his left around it and he can get the hook on that and slide it back.

“But he went with his right leg and I’m thinking, you get that wrong a fraction and you’ve conceded a penalty. Sensational challenge. Absolutely nailed it, brilliant, brilliant challenge.

“He is very much their main man at the back.”

McCoist concluded: “It had to be spot on and I thought it was spot on.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Despite Palace’s appeals, McCoist and Townsend are right to admire a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Saliba.

Teammate Jurrien Timber was impressed with his defensive colleague last night too as he watched on from the sidelines following his serious injury.

Arsenal fans will have to wait until next year now to see just how good that pair could be together at the Emirates.