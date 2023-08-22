Arsenal picked up a hard-fought win over Crystal Palace last night, and Jurrien Timber seemed impressed by William Saliba’s performance.

Mikel Arteta‘s men took the lead and seemed comfortable, but Takehiro Tomiyasu’s controversial red card in the second half made things extremely difficult. The Gunners held on in the end, and Saliba was immense.

Jurrien Timber reacts to William Saliba’s performance in Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Arsenal were without Jurrien Timber last night after it was confirmed that the Dutchman had suffered serious damage to his knee.

That forced Arteta to bring in Tomiyasu at left-back, and the Japan international was shown a red card in the second half.

That put Arsenal on the back foot in the final 30 minutes of the game, but the Gunners showed real resilience and togetherness to come out on top.

Apart from one mistake in the first half, one that he rectified himself, Saliba had an outstanding game last night, and his new pal Timber seemed impressed.

“Pff,” he commented under Saliba’s Instagram post.

Edu was always impressed with the young defender.

What an outstanding player William Saliba is.

Arsenal signed the Frenchman for just £27 million back in 2019 (Goal), and he’s now probably worth five times that on the market.

He is a sensational footballer, and the fact that he’s still only 22 means he will only get better in the coming years.

Arsenal take on Fulham next and Saliba will once again be key. If he has a good game, Arsenal should come away with another win.