Ally McCoist now urges ‘underrated’ Tottenham player to join cup winners this summer

TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has urged Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to join Real Madrid this summer.

Madrid will be on the lookout for a new striker this summer after announcing that Karim Benzema will leave the club next month.

The La Liga giants have already been heavily linked with a move for Kane, with Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero claiming that Madrid believe a deal can be done.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kane has once again been Tottenham’s standout performer over the past year as he’s netted an impressive total of 30 goals in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old’s future looks set to dominate the headlines this summer as he enters the final year of his deal at Spurs.

And Ally McCoist has told TalkSPORT that he thinks Kane should take up the opportunity to join Madrid this summer.

McCoist urges Kane to join Madrid

McCoist believes that a switch to the Bernabeu would be a ‘brilliant’ move for Kane and compared him to the departing Benzema.

“I think it’s a brilliant move for him and I could see Harry Kane at Real Madrid and I could see him at Manchester United,” he said. “Not too many other clubs, I think he’s got the biggest decision of his footballing career coming up right now, I genuinely do.

“Only my own personal opinion, if I’m Harry Kane and I’ve got the opportunity to go to Real Madrid, I say to the Spurs fans and Spurs ‘thank you very much, we’ve had a wonderful time together but I’m off to Madrid’.”

TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods then suggested that Kane’s desire to join Madrid could rest solely on how important breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goals record is to him.

“Very true,” McCoist responded. “I don’t know whether you guys agree, I can see similarities in terms of goalscoring between Benzema and Kane.

“I don’t see a lot of similarities with Kane and [Erling] Haaland, for example, but I can see similarities with him and Benzema.”

Kane will have a big decision to make over his future in the near future, whether that’s this summer or next year.

Of course, the England captain has the option of running his contract down and leaving the club for free next year.

Spurs will undoubtedly be hoping that a positive start to the next season under a new manager could convince him to stay.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It seems highly unlikely that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would sell the club’s all-time top goalscorer to a Premier League rival this summer, particularly as he’s under increased pressure from large sections of the Tottenham fanbase at the moment.

It’s widely expected that Kane would prefer to stay in England as he chases down Shearer’s record, but it may be difficult for him to turn down a move to arguably the biggest club in world football.

Madrid may have missed out on the La Liga title this season, but they still picked up a Spanish Cup and Kane is almost guaranteed to pick up some silverware if he joins Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

