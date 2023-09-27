Pundit Ally McCoist has shared who he thinks will score more goals between Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (27/9 7:23am), McCoist was posed with an incredibly difficult question.

Fans of both Arsenal and Tottenham will quietly have some admiration for their rivals’ main playmaker.

Martin Odegaard has shown during his time at Arsenal that he’s one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

He didn’t have his best game at the weekend, with Yves Bissouma doing a fantastic job keeping him quiet on Sunday.

On the other hand, James Maddison was one of the stars of the show for Spurs, laying on both assists for Son Heung-min.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

He’s hit the ground running in North London and already has six goal involvements in his first five league matches.

McCoist has now been asked to choose between Odegaard and Maddison for who will score more goals this season.

He gave a very diplomatic answer but he and Alan Brazil didn’t sit on the fence.

McCoist names top goal scorer between Odegaard and Maddison

Asked by Alan Brazil who will score more goals this season, McCoist said: “I think that’s a really tough one to call.

“I think [Martin] Odegaard will score more goals, and I think [James] Maddison will make more assists.

“They’re both excellent on the ball.”

Alan Brazil replied: “Do you think? Odegaard, he’s tricky, he can set people up as well.

“I would go for, well if Tottenham can keep it going Maddison has a good chance, but Odegaard is top class as well.

“I think Odegaard probably has more freedom to get forward than Maddison. I’ll go Odegaard just, but I’m delighted for Maddison as he is a top player.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

McCoist choosing Odegaard over Maddison makes sense based on their goal output last season.

The Norwegian outscored his Spurs rival, but Maddison laid on more assists in a struggling Leicester City side.

It’s going to be fascinating to see what numbers he can put up in a Tottenham team challenging near the top of the table this season.