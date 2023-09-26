Son says Tottenham have a player who could become as great as Kane

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has praised Spurs summer signing James Maddison.

The Tottenham skipper says his teammate is “the star boy” in every single game and is “very clever”.

In addition, Son says Maddison relishes the pressure at No. 10 and fancies himself to become as great as Harry Kane.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It was a summer for change at Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou took the reins at Spurs, while the talismanic Kane departed N17.

However, Tottenham have been faring well despite losing their star striker. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and are yet to lose in the league.

Maddison, who joined Spurs from Leicester this summer, has played a key role in helping the Lilywhites flourish.

He has two goals and four assists from his six league games with Tottenham so far. Two of those assists came in Sunday’s North London derby.

‘He’s doing an amazing job’

Son, who made the most of Maddison’s service to bag a brace against Arsenal, loves what he’s been seeing from his new teammate.

Speaking to the Evening Standard after the game, Son was full of praise for his new attacking partner.

“Obviously, Harry Kane is one of the best players in the world,” said the Tottenham captain. “But Madders thinks he can go to the same category as him.

“Taking the number 10 is not the easiest job, but he loves the pressure, loves the responsibility which makes a great player [even] more.

“In every single game he’s the star boy. He’s very, very clever. He always pictures before he receives the ball what he wants to do. His movement is very clever and he’s very unselfish.

“I don’t think people always see it. People see the stats [and say], ‘Look, he needs more goals, needs more assists’. But he’s doing an amazing job for the team with and without the ball.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Our view

This is just what Spurs fans will have wanted to hear. Not only is Maddison a top player, but he’s eager to become even better.

Confidence and drive are key when you play for a top club, and as such, it shows Maddison is the perfect fit for a Tottenham side eager to return to the very top table.