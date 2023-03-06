Ally McCoist now says Arsenal squad are feeding off Oleksandr Zinchenko's 'winning mentality'











Ally McCoist has now said that Oleksandr Zinchenko’s winning mentality is rubbing off on the rest of the Arsenal squad.

McCoist was speaking on TalkSPORT (6/3 8:58am) about the current Premier League leaders.

He was reflecting on Arsenal coming from behind to secure a vital three points in the final moments.

Reiss Nelson was the hero that day, but throughout the season Arsenal have come up trumps at crucial moments.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They’ve scored late winners against Fulham, Manchester United and Aston Villa to name a few examples.

It’s a real shift in mentality for a side who typically used to buckle under pressure.

However, Mikel Arteta has made a point of bringing in players who could combat that.

Ally McCoist has now highlighted Oleksandr Zinchenko’s role in that change at Arsenal.

The 26-year-old won plenty of trophies during his time at Manchester City.

Although he didn’t play the biggest role on the pitch, he was certainly a vocal player off it, despite being one of the junior members of the team.

He’s now taken up a more senior role in the Gunners dressing room, and they’re benefitting from that now.

McCoist think Arsenal squad are feeding off Zinchenko’s mentality

Speaking about the Ukrainian international on TalkSPORT, McCoist said: “The one thing I look at Arsenal, they’ve brought in a couple of guys, I know [Gabriel] Jesus has been injured.

“But the main one at this moment in time is somebody like [Oleksandr] Zinchenko.

“He is epitomising a winning mentality that he had at Manchester City.

“It looks to me as if a lot of the Arsenal players are feeding off that as well.

“It’s something that’s vitally important, you’ve got to learn how to go over the line and then once you do it, you’ve got to go and do it again.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Zinchenko was seen dishing out instructions to Emile Smith Rowe throughout Saturday’s win.

The youngster hasn’t played much football this season, and Zinchenko was keen to make sure he knew exactly what he should have been doing.

Arteta has admitted he would be very upset if he lost the 26-year-old at any point this season.

He has had a few knocks this campaign, missing seven league games this season.

However, McCoist believes that Arsenal’s squad have really benefitted from having Zinchenko at the club even when not available.

