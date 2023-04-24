Ally McCoist gives one-word answer when asked if Tottenham should sack Cristian Stellini today











Ally McCoist has now shared whether Tottenham Hotspur should sack Cristian Stellini today.

McCoist was speaking on TalkSPORT (24/4 7:35am) about the managerial situation at Spurs.

Tottenham have had the opposite of a new manager bounce since sacking Antonio Conte.

The Italian made his position virtually untenable after his outburst following a draw with Southampton.

Daniel Levy took nearly a week to dismiss him during the international break after his rant.

However, he then appointed his number two – Cristian Stellini – as interim boss until the end of the season.

Stellini has virtually no experience as a manager in his own right, and that has proved to be the case.

Tottenham now look set to miss out on the Champions League, and that was compounded during yesterday’s humiliation.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Newcastle United put Tottenham to the sword in a 6-1 drubbing that saw Eddie Howe’s side five goals up within 21 minutes.

Ally McCoist has now shared that he would let Stellini go today if he was in charge at Tottenham.

There are likely to be plenty of Spurs fans who would be happy to make the same decision.

McCoist shares whether Stellini should leave Tottenham today

The TalkSPORT pundit was asked by Laura Woods if he would stick with Stellini if he was Tottenham chairman.

“No. You can’t,” McCoist said. “And I always want to give coaches and managers the biggest opportunity possible.

“But come on, something’s got to be done.

Woods then followed up by asking if McCoist would sack Stellini from Tottenham today, and he replied: “Yeah. I know it sounds crazy but if you can’t get the man that you want, but you’re going to have to get another caretaker.

“I know it’s not ideal but the whole situation has become farcical.”

Stellini has since shared what he said in the Tottenham dressing room at half-time yesterday.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

They at least slowed down the Newcastle onslaught after the break, with Harry Kane scoring the definition of a consolation goal.

He was also forced to substitute club captain Hugo Lloris at half-time, and it’s hard to see how he can build up any confidence in the squad now.

Daniel Levy has a huge job on his hands this summer, replacing Antonio Conte and potentially Fabio Paratici.

The last thing he needs is to find another interim boss now, but it might be the best course of action.

Show all