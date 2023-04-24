Cristian Stellini now shares what was said in the Tottenham dressing room at half-time yesterday











Cristian Stellini has shared what was said in the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room at half-time yesterday after they went 5-0 down to Newcastle United inside the opening 21 minutes of the game.

Spurs were hoping to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at Bournemouth when they travelled to St James’ Park on Sunday.

Stellini even switched up the system and changed to a back-four, a change that many Spurs fans have been calling for since Antonio Conte’s departure.

But Tottenham got off to what was their worst start to a game in Premier League history as they conceded five goals in roughly 20 minutes.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Stellini’s tactical tweak didn’t work and Tottenham were found lacking in terms of their defensive options.

Both Cristian Romero and Eric Dier struggled as a two-man partnership, while Ivan Perisic and Pedro Porro were far from convincing while playing as full-backs.

Spurs eventually lost the game 6-1 after making a slight improvement in the second-half following the switch back to a five-man defence.

And Stellini has shared what he told his Tottenham players at half-time yesterday.

What was said in Tottenham’s dressing room at half-time

Speaking to Spurs Play, Stellini was asked what he said to his players during the break at St James’ Park.

“We didn’t speak a lot because we changed the system,” he said. “The only things we could say, we have to play much better in the second-half and prepare for the next game because I also don’t want to lose the second-half.

“So the second-half was important to find a bit of confidence, if you can after a game like this.”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tottenham certainly improved after half-time, but it would have been difficult to play any worse than they did during the opening period.

Spurs have arguably regressed even further since Antonio Conte’s departure and it’s no surprise that the team are continuing to struggle under his former assistant.

Their hopes of finishing inside the top-four look to be very slim after yesterday’s result, especially with games against Manchester United and Liverpool up next.

Show all