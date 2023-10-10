Ally McCoist has told TalkSPORT on Tuesday that John Eustace will get an interview for the Rangers job as the Ibrox side look to replace Michael Beale – despite a report from Sky Sports on Monday evening.

Rangers continue to look for a new manager after deciding to sack Michael Beale, after a 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen. Old Firm defeat to Celtic, and a 5-1 hammering by PSV are still fresh in the Ibrox memory.

Plenty of managers have been linked with the vacancy. Olivier Glasner, Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen and Philippe Clement are in the running. Al-Riyadiah report Rangers are set to make an offer for Clement.

Eustace, meanwhile, was harshly sacked by Birmingham City in the week. The club’s owners are keen to bring in a big-name manager and Wayne Rooney is likely to come in – having left MLS side DC United.

In what was the 43-year-old’s first full job as a manager, Eustace only won 21 of his 63 games in charge – but had lots going against him. This term, he guided the Blues to sixth. McCoist says he has a chance.

“Yeah, I think he is in the running. I think he will get an interview,” McCoist told TalkSPORT – as quoted by The Glasgow Evening Times today. “I didn’t realise Graeme Souness was involved in the interviews.”

McCoist’s claim comes after Sky Sports reported that Eustace, along with the likes of Frank Lampard and Scott Parker, have been ruled out of the running for the Ibrox gig. Eustace is a talented manager.

He has had to deal with a lot during his time in the Midlands. But, it is one thing to do well with the Blues – and another thing to go to one of the biggest clubs in European football, with so much expectancy.

Rangers need to find themselves a manager that knows how to cope when it comes to managing a big club that are expected to win every match. Clement certainly fits the bill, after his time in Belgium.