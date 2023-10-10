Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Riyadiah claim that Rangers are set to present Philippe Clement with an offer to become the Ibrox club’s next manager, in the ‘next few hours’ – but Rangers face plenty of competition.

Clement, 49, is out of work since the Belgian was sacked by French giants Monaco back in June. The Belgian left after 18 months, but lost his job having only guided Monaco to a disappointing sixth place.

But the gaffer – who won 38 caps for Belgium during his career – has shown his managerial nous earlier on in his career, starring at Genk and Club Brugge. He won the League twice as manager, with the latter.

Now without a job, he is said to be one of the front runners to take over at Ibrox. Sky Sports claim that Clement is vying for the role alongside managers Kevin Muscat, Olivier Glasner and Pascal Jansen.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

But, a report from the Middle East claims that an offer from Ibrox will be sent to Clement in the coming hours. It is of interest to Saudi Arabia – with Al-Shabab also said to be in talks with the Belgian boss.

Rangers set to present Clement with an offer in next few hours

Clement would be a very solid hire. A manager with plenty of expertise, that did okay with a Monaco side where expectation outweighed the quality of the squad. Sixth was below par, but understandable.

He has shown that he has what it takes to be in charge at a club that are expected to win every week – with Brugge, winning the title twice, and the double in 2020-21. Clement would be a very good choice.

Whether Rangers can tempt Clement into taking the Ibrox job, remains to be seen. One of the better teams in a League that also boasts Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq. Ever Banega would be at his disposal.