Tottenham Hotspur have put all their eggs in the Micky van de Ven basket as they continue their search for a new centre-back.

That is according to Dan Kilpatrick who was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast about the defender.

The so-called ‘exceptional’ centre-back is seemingly on the brink of joining Spurs, and according to Kilpatrick, Tottenham are now putting all of their eggs in this basket.

The journalist states that while Spurs have never ruled out the idea of signing two centre-backs this summer, they have now ended talks with Edmond Tapsoba – their other top centre-half target alongside Van de Ven.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Banking on it

Kilpatrick shared what he knows about Van de Ven.

“Spurs have not ruled out signing two senior centre-halves, but what I do understand is that Spurs have cooled their interest or ended talks with Edmond Tapsoba, he was the other centre-back they were sniffing around along with Van de Ven. They have put all their eggs in the Van de Ven basket now,” Kilpatrick said.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Has to work

This is going to be a big-money deal for Tottenham, and, quite simply, it has to go well.

Spurs’ defence was an absolute shambles last season, and they need to get their additions in this area absolutely right.

Luckily, Van de Ven does look like the real deal, so that is exciting. However, as we’ve seen time and time again, the Bundesliga and the Premier League are different beasts.

Whether or not the Dutchman ends up being a success at Spurs remains to be seen, but Tottenham have put all of their eggs in this basket, so they will be desperate for him to hit the ground running and make a real impact at Tottenham.