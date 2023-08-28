‘Extraordinary’: BBC pundit blown away by what Liverpool player ‘somehow’ did in first-half vs Newcastle

Garth Crooks has lauded Alisson Becker following his performance as Liverpool produced a stunning win at Newcastle on Sunday, as he included the goalkeeper in his team of the week.

Crooks was writing for BBC Sport after the Reds somehow came away from St James’ Park with the three points, with Darwin Nunez bagging two late goals.

Alisson had a massive moment during the first-half as Liverpool looked to stay in the contest. Liverpool were a goal down and a man down. And Miguel Almiron struck a sweet volley that looked destined to double Newcastle’s lead.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

However, the Brazilian managed to produce an unbelievable save to somehow hook the ball back from underneath the crossbar. As he hit the ground, he also had the awareness to swipe the ball away from danger to ensure that no-one could follow up.

Crooks lauds Alisson after dramatic Liverpool win

It proved to be a pivotal moment as Newcastle failed on a few occasions to kill the game off. And that prompted Crooks to include the 30-year-old in his team of the week.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

“”Today was about passion and about believing” – those were the words of Alisson in his post-match interview after Liverpool had beaten Newcastle 2-1 with 10 men,” he told BBC Sport.

“The Brazilian goalkeeper made seven saves against the Magpies, a personal record in the Premier League – his best coming from a Miguel Almiron shot which he somehow pushed on to the bar.

“Alphonse Areola was brilliant for West Ham against Brighton and would have made my team under normal circumstances, but what Liverpool achieved at St James’ Park was extraordinary – and that is why Alisson makes my team.”

It was a victory which could have a massive impact on Liverpool as the season goes on. Ultimately, Jürgen Klopp will know that if they can come back from that – against that good a Newcastle United side, too – they should never feel beaten against anyone.

Everything was all over the place for the Reds before the break. And the fact the scoreline was not worse was probably the only positive.

But they made the most of the game still being in the balance to produce a miraculous comeback which will do this particular squad the world of good.