Alfie Devine sends message on Instagram to Jude Soonsup-Bell











Alfie Devine has now sent a message on Instagram to new Tottenham Hotspur signing Jude Soonsup-Bell.

On what looks set to be a busy day of incomings and outgoings at Spurs, Soonsup-Bell is the first through the door.

He took to Instagram this morning to celebrate signing for the north London side.

Soonsup-Bell is a centre-forward and product of the Chelsea youth academy.

Described as a ‘fantastic’ young player, Soonsup-Bell has featured for England’s under-18s but is also eligible for Thailand.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He was a regular for Chelsea’s under-21 side and looks set to play at the same level for Tottenham.

Soonsup-Bell made a single senior appearance for the Blues before leaving, featuring for 45 minutes against Brentford in the EFL Cup.

The youngster will be hoping he gets more opportunities at Tottenham than he has at Stamford Bridge.

Devine reacts to Soonsup-Bell joining Tottenham

The 19-year-old posted on Instagram after confirming the move, saying: “Extremely excited to have signed for such a great club. Can’t wait to get started on this new journey, looking forward too many years of success.”

Alfie Devine was clearly very happy with the announcement, posting a white love heart emoji.

Alfie Devine reacts to Jude Soonsup-Bell joining Tottenham. Cr. (judebell_) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Devine and Soonsup-Bell can now link up at Tottenham having already played together for England.

Spurs have some exciting young players, with Devine arguably the pick of the bunch.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

He’s already featured for the first team this season, and Soonsup-Bell will hope to follow in his footsteps.

In Harry Kane, he has the perfect mentor at the club to help him develop into a world-class centre-forward.

