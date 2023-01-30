Jude Soonsup-Bell to undergo Tottenham medical today











Tottenham Hotspur fans’ focus may be on what is going on with Pedro Porro, but it does appear that they are closing in on making a signing, with Football London reporting that Jude Soonsup-Bell is set to undergo a medical today.

Spurs are closing in on agreeing a deal for the 19-year-old. Football London notes that contract talks with Chelsea have previously stalled.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

There has been interest from Manchester City. But it appears that Tottenham are looking set to win the race. In fact, Football London reports that he is likely to arrive on a free transfer, with the Blues retaining a sell-on clause.

Soonsup-Bell to undergo Tottenham medical

Soonsup-Bell will apparently undergo a medical today ahead of completing his move. And it seems that the plan is for the ‘fantastic‘ teenager to leave Tottenham on loan in the summer.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It is obviously a coup for Spurs to land the striker. Soonsup-Bell has scored twice in seven games in Premier League 2 this season. One of those goals came in a 3-0 win over Tottenham back in November.

The interest in him says a lot. Chelsea have obviously wanted to tie him down to a new contract. He has also made his first-team debut, featuring in the Carabao Cup win over Brentford last season. Meanwhile, Manchester City have been admirers and looked at a potential deal.

So it is a big statement that he appears to be headed for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the coming hours.

Tottenham are starting to build a group of very talented youngsters. And they have a particularly impressive crop of attacking players, who will be hoping to push towards a first-team spot in the next few years.

That has not been easy at Spurs since Mauricio Pochettino moved on. But Tottenham are a work in progress, so there is an opportunity for the best to shine through.