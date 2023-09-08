Alexis Mac Allister sends four-word message to Tottenham player after international display

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero helped Argentina to a 1-0 win last night as they beat Ecuador over in South America.

Romero has become a key player for both Spurs and Argentina in recent times. Indeed, the World Cup winner seems a different animal for his country and is looking the part for Spurs too.

And after Enzo Fernandez lauded him as the best centre-back around, Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister was also in on the act as well.

Alexis Mac Allister praises Cristian Romero after Argentina v Ecuador

Of course, the Argentina team now has a number of players in the Premier League for clubs to follow.

Photo by Gustavo Ortiz/Jam Media/Getty Images

Romero is one, while Mac Allister is now at Liverpool and Lisandro Martinez is plying his trade with Manchester United.

And after Romeo had posted on Instagram last night, Liverpool star Mac Allister was right in there with a quick comment to label the Spurs man an ‘animal’.

Mac Allister to Romero CR. @CutiRomero2, Instagram, META, 2023.

With so much love between the Argentinian players, Spurs and Liverpool fans wil be hoping this will be put to one side in the battle for the top four.

The world champions have a player in nearly every club challenging for those honours right now and it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

Romero, of course, is in line for a big season, as is Mac Allister.

Big games coming up

The influx of South American players into the Premier League has been a huge positive and with both Mac Allister and Romero, the impact is obvious.

Clearly, this Argentina side has a massive spirit and that is coming across in some of the performances from these players at club level.

These players can have a huge impact this season and while the connection is great to see, when the time comes, Liverpool and Spurs fans – and more – will want that competitive edge.