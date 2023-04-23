Jamie Redknapp says £25m Newcastle player did something Kevin De Bruyne-esque today











Jamie Redknapp was left stunned by Joe Willock’s first-half assist for Newcastle United against Tottenham today.

Newcastle got off to a brilliant start at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon as Jacob Murphy opened the scoring inside the opening two minutes of the game.

The goals kept flowing for the Magpies too, with Murphy doubling his tally, Joelinton getting amongst the goals and Alexander Isak bagging a brace.

Eddie Howe’s men found themselves 5-0 inside 20 minutes after some clinical finishing, but the pick of the bunch was Isak’s first goal.

Joe Willock played a brilliant through ball to the Swedish forward with the outside of the boot, which took Tottenham’s entire backline out of the game.

And Jamie Redknapp labelled the assist as the ‘pass of the season’ so far on Sky Sports.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Redknapp stunned by Willock’s assist

Speaking at half-time, Redknapp waxed lyrical about Willock’s recent form for Newcastle.

“That pass – pass of the season so far,” he said. “[Kevin] De Bruyne, [Martin] Odegaard – no one has done a better pass than that.

“Magnificent from Joe Willock. He’s a player bang in form.”

The £25 million midfielder put in another exceptional display for the Magpies today and he has really thrived under Howe this season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Newcastle understandably took their foot off the gas after half-time, which allowed Harry Kane to grab a consolation goal.

But the Magpies added to their tally and made it 6-1 through Callum Wilson just after the hour mark.

Aside from the obviously brilliant performance, Howe will be delighted to pick up three points against a top-four rival today.

Newcastle completely outclassed Spurs and it’s difficult to see how just three points separated the two sides before today’s game.

