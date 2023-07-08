Alex Iwobi sends message to Ellis Simms after Everton exit was confirmed

Alex Iwobi has sent a message to forward Ellis Simms after he switched Everton for Coventry City yesterday.

Simms was sold to Coventry City in a deal that could be worth as much as £8m if the Sky Blues are promoted to the Premier League.

Everton are yet to make any signings this summer but have already let several players go.

Moise Kean’s move to Juventus has been made permanent, while Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend have all been released.

The latest player to now depart is young striker Ellis Simms.

The 22-year-old was initially on loan at Sunderland last season but was recalled by Frank Lampard in January.

Everton were struggling to score goals with Dominic Calvert-Lewin constantly injured and Neal Maupay failing to make an impact.

He made 11 appearances in the Premier League, scoring a vital equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Alex Iwobi has now sent a message to Simms on Instagram after his time at Everton came to an end.

Another stint in the Championship makes sense for the youngster who never looked quite ready for the top-flight.

Iwobi sends Simms message after Everton exit

Posting on Instagram, Simms said: “Today my journey at Everton Football Club has come to an end.

“I would like to thank my team mates, the coaching staff and all the people who work for the club and have helped me along the way with my development.

“I’d also like to thank the fans for the support they showed me and wish them and the club the best of luck in the future!”

Alex Iwobi replied and said: “All The Best Bro,” while Andros Townsend added: “Good luck bro.”

Iwobi and his Everton teammates will hope the club act quickly to bring in a replacement for Simms.

Goals were a huge issue last season and with Maupay also linked with an exit reinforcements are needed.

Sean Dyche will have targets in mind as Everton hope to avoid another relegation battle.

They’ve been linked with a forward who had a brilliant campaign in the Championship last season.