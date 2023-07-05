Everton want to sign ‘incredible’ 23 year-old talent – Romano

Everton are wanting to strengthen next season and the latest from journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that they are interested in Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegalese star has become a fan-favourite at his current club Sheffield United. He was key in helping the club get promoted from the Championship to the Premier League last season.

Everton have not performed well over the last two seasons. They have finished 16th and 17th, and are just about surviving in the division.

With this in mind, the club need to try and bolster their squad for next season so that they can push higher up the league.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Everton want Iliman Ndiaye

It is no shock to see the club want to sign a new attacker this summer. They definitely need more creativity and a better goalscoring threat in the squad.

The Sheffield United player is picking up a lot of interest according to Romano. He tweeted: “Crucial days ahead for Iliman Ndiaye’s future. Olympique Marseille want to sign him but… at their conditions.

“There also several Premier League clubs in the race including Everton, keen on signing him since April.”

Last season with Dominic Calvert-Lewin was very frustrating. This is due to the fact that the forward was injured for a lot of the campaign. In the end, he only managed to score two goals last season.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Ndiaye is an “incredible” talent and despite only being 23 years-old, he is a great attacker. With the Toffees needing some attacking depth, it seems like a no-brainer to make a move for the Sheffield United star.

He has only made the one appearance in the Premier League back when he was a lot younger. Despite his lack of experience in the division, he looks like a player who could definitely shine at Everton’s level, possibly even higher.