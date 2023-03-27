Alex Iwobi says Reiss Nelson is a 'joke' in Arsenal training











Alex Iwobi has been speaking about Arsenal and has lavished the praise on former teammate Reiss Nelson.

Nelson has only started one Premier League game this season but got his crowning moment with a dramatic late winner against Bournemouth recently.

Of course, Iwobi spent time with Nelson at Arsenal. And speaking on the Beautiful Game podcast, the current Everton star claims Nelson is a ‘joke’ in training sessions.

“He’s another Arsenal product. He’s another one in training like. He’s a joke in training. With him like, he just has that raw street ability. I have to give it to him as someone who has been patient,” Iwobi said.

“Every time he’s come on to play, he’s delivered. I think he’s been the most impactful sub. For someone to be able to do that and not play regularly and have that elite mindset, I have to rate it.”

Nelson faces an uncertain future himself at Arsenal. After his impressive cameos, a number of clubs are believed to be keen on signing him this summer.

Mikel Arteta is known to be an admirer of Nelson. However, with further new signings expected as well, the midfielder could be forced into a decision.

Reiss Nelson needs to move to flourish

Weirdly, if Everton did stay up then Nelson could do much worse than moving to the Toffees and following his old pal Iwobi.

Nelson is clearly a talented player like Iwobi discusses here. But this Arsenal team is looking so good now that it’s hard for him to grab regular football.

For Nelson and Arsenal, it feels like a pivotal moment for both. On one hand, the Gunners have nurtured him to this point. But on the other hand, the player himself needs to be playing regularly.

One thing is for certain, though, and that’s that Reiss Nelson won’t find it hard to get a new club.