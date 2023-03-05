Ian Wright and Edu seriously impressed with Bukayo Saka after Arsenal v Bournemouth











Arsenal’s dramatic win over Bournemouth yesterday had a big game feel about it at The Emirates.

Reiss Nelson scored a dramatic late winner as Arsenal kept their grip on things at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City. For Nelson, it was a defining moment in an Arsenal career that has been somewhat frustrating so far.

Of course, it wasn’t just Nelson who was part of the day as a number of Arsenal players played their part in the comeback.

One of those players was Bukayo Saka. The England man had one of his quieter games in terms of direct contributions, but still kept at it until the end to help the Gunners.

And after posting on his Instagram page last night, a number of big names were in the replies. Two of which were Arsenal legend Ian Wright and Arsenal chief, Edu Gaspar.

Saka is seen as one of the favourites among this current Arsenal crop. Ian Wright, in particular, loves the young Arsenal winger and Wright is a big advocate for his talents.

TBR’s View: Bukayo Saka continues to play a big part for Arsenal

There was no goal or assist from Saka yesterday for Arsenal v Bournemouth but it didn’t matter at the end of the day.

Saka still played his part for Arsenal like he does every week. With Arsenal cranking the pressure up, Saka was a constant menace still.

Yesterday was a day for Reiss Nelson to get his big moment in the sun. But Saka has had plenty of those moments already this season and more will be on the way as well you’d imagine.

And when you’ve got the main guy at the club in Edu and a club legend like Wright loving your work, then you know you’re doing something right.