Alessandro Del Piero is a huge fan of 22-year-old who Arsenal are reportedly trying to sign











Italian football legend Alessandro Del Piero says he is a huge fan of Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – a player who Arsenal are reportedly trying to sign.

Arsenal are enjoying an exceptional campaign under Mikel Arteta and will be hoping to land their first Premier League title in almost 20 years.

But the Gunners will have one eye on the summer as they look to secure their place towards the top end of the table.

Barring a complete disaster, Arsenal will be back in the Champions League too and that will only add to their ability to attract top talents. And Arteta’s men have been heavily linked with a move for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Indeed, 90 Min reported back in January that Arsenal do hold an interest in Kvaratskhelia.

Now, the 22-year-old has received high praise from Alessandro Del Piero, who has been left amazed by the winger’s pace and power.

Del Piero raves about Kvaratskhelia

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Del Piero admitted that he is a huge fan of Kvaratskhelia.

“It’s fantastic the way that he plays,” he said. “He’s free in his mind, he’s showing and giving everything on the pitch.

“He’s got creativity and power and speed. Things that you can’t believe he can do it. This has happened because Napoli are living in a special bubble – everybody plays amazing.”

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The former Juventus man isn’t the only one to sign Kvaratskhelia’s praises after what has been an exceptional debut campaign in Italy.

Jamie Carragher has already labelled him as one of the most exciting players in Europe right now.

The Georgian winger has registered 30 goal involvements in 32 appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s men this season, so it’s no surprise that he’s turning heads.

As 22, he would fit in perfectly at Arsenal and provide Arteta with a top-quality option outside of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Yet, he seems set to stay in Naples for the time being as he has reportedly agreed to extend his stay with the club.

Show all