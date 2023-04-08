Albert Sambi Lokonga sends message to Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany











Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur’s top manager target, Vincent Kompany.

Spurs have been looking for a new boss after Antonio Conte was shown the door almost two weeks ago. The Italian’s number two, Cristian Stellini, has been handed the reins until the end of the season.

In the summer, Daniel Levy will appoint a new manager, and Kompany could well be the one.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Albert Sambi Lokonga sends message to Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany

About a week ago, a report from The Sun revealed that Vincent Kompany is the leading candidate to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

It was claimed that the Belgian is open to the job too.

Kompany led Burnley to promotion from the Championship last night. He has done a sensational job at Turf Moor and became the first manager in history to achieve promotion with seven games to spare in the season.

That is an incredible achievement, and the Belgian is receiving congratulatory messages from all over the country.

Lokonga, who played under Kompany at Anderlecht, was delighted for him too. He posted a story on Instagram and wrote: “Congratulations to you, coach!

“You have showed that hard work plus willingness to progress every day give results sooner or later.”

Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany – Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

Kompany really would be a fantastic choice for Tottenham.

The Belgian fully transformed this Burnley side this season. He made them go from a boring team to one of the most fun sides to watch in the division. That’s exactly what Tottenham need right now after the football their fans had to endure under Conte.

Yes, Kompany’s lack of experience at a club as big as Tottenham is a bit of concern, but look at Mikel Arteta at Arsenal – he was never a manager before and he’s on the verge of winning the Premier League title in just over three years.

There are some risks that are worth taking, and appointing Kompany as the next Tottenham manager, in our opinion, is just that.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Show all