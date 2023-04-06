Alasdair Gold shares what people who know Roberto De Zerbi have told him after links with Spurs











Alasdair Gold has shared some interesting insight into Roberto De Zerbi’s personality after speaking to people who know the Italian manager.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist shared what he’s heard about the 43-year-old.

The Brighton boss has, of course, been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent times, and Gold has done his due-dilligence on the prospective new Spurs boss.

Interestingly, Gold has been told that there are some similarities between De Zerbi and Antonio Conte.

De Zerbi is a bit eccentric

Gold shared what he knows about De Zerbi after speaking to some people close to him.

“I absolutely understand that it’s a stable project at Brighton, he’s done a terrific job. Everyone thought it would go downhill when Potter went, but it hasn’t it’s gone onto bigger levels. I know he’s an Italian and he’s another emotional Italian by the sounds of it behind the scenes he can be a bit of a mad cap from some of the people I’ve spoken to that know him,” Gold said.

Do Spurs want that?

After having Antonio Conte’s madcap style over the past 18 months, do Tottenham really want to go for someone with a similar personality?

Of course, his coaching style and his tactics are brilliant, but if your personality doesn’t resonate with your playing squad, then you’re not going to get very far.

Tottenham need to think beyond the coaching with this appointment. They need a manager who is going to click with this squad, and after Conte clashed with this Tottenham side, bringing De Zerbi in may not be the best of ideas.

Perhaps Spurs would be better off going for a more soft-spoken and compassionate manager.

