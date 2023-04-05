Alasdair Gold shares what his Dutch sources have been telling him about Arne Slot after Tottenham links











Arne Slot is one manager who has been linked with Tottenham and according to Alasdair Gold, the Dutch gaffer is an incredibly highly rated boss.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold says that he’s spoken to some people within the Dutch game, and he’s heard nothing but good things about the Feyenoord boss.

Gold says that he’s heard that Slot is seen as the next big thing within Dutch football and that’s very exciting given that the Netherlands have produced some of the greatest managers in modern history such as Johan Cruyff, Louis Van Gaal and Frank Rijkaard.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Slot comes highly rated

Gold shared what he’s heard from the Netherlands about Slot.

“They need a manager that gets Spurs playing in the right way. Nagelsmann would do that, De Zerbi would do that, even some of the less high profile options like Arne Slot at Feyenoord would do that. He plays some lovely football. Speaking to people in the Dutch game who have been saying good things about him that he’s going to be the next big thing and I do wonder after messing up with Ten Hag if Spurs think Arne Slot is the next big thing coming out of Dutch football,” Gold said.

Risky

While being rated highly in the Netherlands is a big deal for any budding manager, hiring Slot at this point would be a risk.

Indeed, for every Cruyff and Van Gaal, there’s a Frank De Boer, a Ronald Koeman and a Phillip Cocu.

The Dutch do produce some incredible coaches, but success in the Eredivisie doesn’t always translate to success in the Premier League.

This would be a real risk from Tottenham, and it may not be one they can afford to take in the current climate.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Show all