Alasdair Gold shares what Daniel Levy really did after Tottenham’s 6-1 defeat to Newcastle











Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has now shared what Daniel Levy really did after Tottenham Hotspur’s 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United today.

Spurs travelled to St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon hoping to get their top-four hopes back on track. But Cristian Stellini’s men found themselves 5-0 down inside the opening 21 minutes of the game.

Tottenham did put in an improved display in the second-half, but they couldn’t have played any worse than they did during the opening period.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

There were suggestions that Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, headed towards the dressing room after the final whistle today.

Indeed, Sky Sports presenter David Jones spotted him walking down the tunnel at full-time.

But Alasdair Gold has clarified that Levy didn’t actually decide to enter the dressing room and speak to the players after today’s shocking defeat.

What Levy really did at full-time today

Gold took to Twitter today and claimed that Levy headed for the exit door at St James’ Park, rather than the Tottenham dressing room.

He wrote: “There were some suggestions that Daniel Levy went into the Spurs dressing room after the game because he went down the tunnel.

“Seems he actually went down through the tunnel to the main reception to exit the stadium and didn’t enter the dressing room.”

It would have been a surprise if Levy had decided to speak to the Tottenham players today as that doesn’t seem to be the chairman’s style.

Of course, Todd Boehly done exactly that at Chelsea recently, but it seems that Levy hasn’t followed suit.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The Tottenham chairman is facing a crucial few weeks ahead though and will have to make a decision over Cristian Stellini’s immediate future.

It clearly hasn’t worked out for the Italian so far and unsurprisingly, it’s been much of the same from Spurs under Antonio Conte’s former assistant.

Show all