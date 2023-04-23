Sky Sports presenter shares what Daniel Levy did straight after Newcastle vs Tottenham











Sky Sports presenter David Jones shared what Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy was spotted doing straight after today’s game at Newcastle United.

Spurs put in a dismal performance in what was arguably one of their biggest games of the season at St James’ Park today.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are battling it out for a top-four finish, with the Magpies just three points ahead of the north Londoners heading into today’s game.

But Cristian Stellini’s men had lost the game inside the opening 21 minutes as they went 5-0 down.

And it seems that Daniel Levy wasn’t impressed with the performance as he was spotted making his way to the Tottenham dressing room at full-time, according to David Jones.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What Levy did straight after Newcastle thrashed Tottenham

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Jones shared what he spotted Levy doing after Spurs were thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle today.

“I’ve just watched Daniel Levy walk from the top of the stand up there and go straight down the tunnel,” Jones said. “Perhaps going into the Spurs dressing room himself.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham did grab a consolation goal through Harry Kane at the beginning of the second-half, but Newcastle responded quickly and grabbed a sixth.

It’s interesting that Levy was spotted making his way down the tunnel after the game and he will be facing huge pressure from the Tottenham fans after today’s result.

Many Tottenham fans had already grown frustrated by the club’s lack of direction over the past four years and today will have only made the feeling around the club even worse.

Levy himself must shoulder much of the blame as it’s ultimately his decisions that have led Tottenham down this path.

Things are clearly not working out under Stellini and Spurs’ top-four hopes look slim to say the least.

Show all