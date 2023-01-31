Alasdair Gold shares reason Tottenham are signing Pedro Porro on loan











Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has now shared the actual reason Tottenham Hotspur are signing Pedro Porro on loan, rather than permanently.

Antonio Conte looks set to finally get his man in Porro after Spurs came to an agreement with Sporting Lisbon last night.

The proposed move looked to have broken down yesterday morning after David Ornstein reported that the deal was off.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs have seemingly managed to get the deal over the line but it’s come as a surprise that Porro will be joining on an initial loan.

Portuguese outfit Record, as relayed by journalist Zach Lowry, reports that Spurs will pay an initial fee worth £4.4million, before making the move permanent over the summer.

“Tottenham Hotspur will sign Pedro Porro for a €5m [£4.4m] loan fee as well as a €42.5 million [£37.3m] obligation to buy and 15% of Marcus Edwards’ transfer rights.

“Sporting will replace him with Héctor Bellerín, joining on loan until the end of the season with the option for two more.”

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Spurs fans may have been hoping that the loan deal was a move from the club in order to free up funds for another deadline day signing. But the reason appears to be more dull, with Gold claiming it is down to Sporting’s finances.

The reason Tottenham are signing Porro on loan

The Football.London journalist took to Twitter and shared the reasoning behind Porro’s surprise loan move.

On the Pedro Porro loan deal, understand it's been done that way to fit in with Sporting's financial commitments. They need it to show in the next financial year, so the two clubs found a solution to still be able to sign the player now rather than wait until the summer. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) January 31, 2023

Porro will represent a significant upgrade on Tottenham’s current options, with Matt Doherty and Djed Spence set to head out the door on loan.

The Spaniard will provide more of an attacking than Emerson Royal, which will give Conte two very different options on the right-hand side.

Show all