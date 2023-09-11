Tottenham Hotspur Jamie Donley appears to have picked up an injury on international duty.

Journalist Alasdair Gold was speaking about the Tottenham players away from the club on his YouTube channel.

Plenty of Ange Postecoglou’s squad were called up by their respective countries this month.

Micky Van de Ven earned his first call-up to the Netherlands squad but failed to make his debut.

James Maddison started for England although there are question marks over whether Gareth Southgate gave him the best opportunity to shine on the wing.

Tottenham also have plenty of young players being called up at youth level.

The England Under-19 squad included four Spurs players, including new signing Ashley Phillips, goalkeeper Luca Gunter and Alfie Dorrington.

The final player was Jamie Donley, however, the Tottenham youngster, unfortunately, picked up an injury that ruled him out of both games.

The young forward has started the season brilliantly and has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month.

He’ll be hoping that he can get fit again to continue his fine start to the campaign.

Tottenham wonderkid Donley picks up injury for England

Speaking about the 18-year-old forward, Gold said: “Poor old Jamie Donley went along, I think he got a little bit of an injury early on in the camp.

“So, he didn’t end up playing any part in the two games.

“But, I’m excited to see what Jamie Donley’s going to do this season. I think this is going to be the one where we see him develop very quickly and suddenly.

“He’s sort of been threatening to do that and really maturing, really developing his all-round game.

“They’ve been playing him in a lot of positions, so keep an eye on Jamie Donley this season. Honestly, I’ve got really high hopes for him.”

The ‘very highly rated’ youngster may have an outside chance of featuring for the first team this season.

Richarlison is Tottenham’s only natural centre-forward, although Son Heung-min may have stolen his position in the side.

New signing Brennan Johnson can play through the middle but is better off the right wing.

With Dane Scarlett out on loan, another youngster could step up at Tottenham if there’s an injury crisis and Jamie Donley will hope to be that man.

The teenager has already trained with the first team before and will hope to earn further recognition under Ange Postecoglou.