Pundit left unimpressed with one Tottenham player’s display for his country yesterday 

Pundit Alejandro Moreno was left unimpressed with Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison’s display for England yesterday.

Moreno spoke on ESPN FC after England were held to a 1-1 draw in Ukraine on Saturday evening.

Maddison earned yet another call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad following an excellent start to life at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old was handed his third start in an England shirt last night but cut a frustrated figure while playing off the left-hand side.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He’s starred for Tottenham in a central role so far this season but Southgate opted to use him as part of his front three against Ukraine.

And Alejandro Moreno wasn’t impressed with Maddison’s latest display for England.

Moreno unimpressed with Maddison’s latest England display

Speaking on ESPN, Moreno discussed England’s lack of cutting edge in the final third last night.

“The issues for England, to me, are about creativity in the final third when a team puts numbers behind the ball in the manner in which Ukraine did,” Moreno said.

“There was a little bit of lively movement early on from Maddison, but not consistent enough.

“Bellingham, couple of flash moments, but nothing really. The guys that come off the bench, not a whole lot.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Maddison didn’t enjoy his best evening and was eventually replaced by Marcus Rashford just after the hour mark. But it should hardly come as a surprise given the fact he was pushed out wide by Southgate.

The England boss opted for a more defensive approach in the middle of the park, with both Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice playing the full 90 minutes.

Maddison will certainly be hoping to get another opportunity next week as England face Scotland, but preferably in his favoured position.