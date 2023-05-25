Alasdair Gold says Tottenham man has been playing with an injury for six months now











Tottenham Hotspur confirmed yesterday that Eric Dier has undergone surgery and will miss the final game of the season as a result. Alasdair Gold has shed a bit more light on that.

Spurs take on Leeds United this weekend in a fixture where neither club has their fate in their own hands. Ryan Mason’s side need to win and hope Aston Villa drop points to secure a place in the Conference League, while Leeds need three points and pray Everton lose to avoid relegation.

Tottenham will have to do their bit without the injured Dier now.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Alasdair Gold says Tottenham’s Eric Dier has been playing with an injury

Tottenham announced yesterday that Eric Dier has undergone groin surgery which will see him miss the game against Leeds United on Sunday.

“The defender will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff before joining up with the squad ahead of the start of pre-season,” the statement further read.

Dier has played in 33 of Tottenham’s 37 Premier League games so far this season. He hasn’t been in the greatest of form, but all three of his managers this term – Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason – have trusted him.

The Englishman’s poor performances, however, may have been due to an injury.

Gold revealed on Twitter last night that Dier has been playing for Spurs despite having an injured groin since the World Cup – which was six months ago.

The journalist said: “Eric Dier has undergone groin surgery this week. Understand he’s been trying to play with the problem for months, since the World Cup, but it’s now got too bad to play through.

“He’s expected to be fit for the start of pre-season in July.”

TBR View:

Dier actually had a really good start to the season at Tottenham.

The defender looked transformed under Antonio Conte in the first few months of the campaign. Harry Kane went as far as saying that was ‘the best period of his career‘.

However, since after the World Cup, much like many of his teammates, Dier has been really poor, and it is no surprise that Tottenham are on the brink of missing out on European football.

Perhaps, things would’ve been different if Dier was fully fit.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

