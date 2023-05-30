Alasdair Gold now suggests £180k-a-week Tottenham man is likely to leave this summer











Wing-back Ivan Perisic is likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer just a year after joining the club.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold, who was assessing the current state of the Tottenham squad.

Spurs capped off a dismal campaign with a positive win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Ryan Mason named a very young team before bringing on two academy graduates for their debuts.

In a high pressure match the team coped very well as they confirmed Leeds United’s relegation.

The team Mason picked was notable for how many senior stars were missing from the line-up.

Cristian Romero, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were all absent.

That didn’t seem to affect the performance of the side which may give whoever takes over at Spurs something to think about.

Gold has now suggested that it’s likely Ivan Perisic will leave Tottenham this summer.

The experienced Croatian was a typical Antonio Conte signing, but with the Italian gone, he may be surplus to requirements.

There’s already suggestions Perisic knows where he wants to go this summer if he departs.

Perisic likely to leave Tottenham this summer

Speaking about who may stay or go this summer, Gold said: “It certainly felt like a team that was younger certainly no worse than what was being played when more experienced players were playing.

“If anything, the football was really good again a bit like the Brentford first half, they did some nice little moves.

“Some of those players will have a big part to play going forward, some will be heading off.

“I would say among those players, you would image [Rodrigo] Bentancur and [Cristian] Romero would be a big part of the future going forward.

“[Hugo] Lloris and [Ivan] Perisic probably you think would go this summer.

“[Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg and [Eric] Dier, I think we’ll have to see.”

The £180,000-a-week wing-back is one of the club’s biggest earners but his future might hinge on who Tottenham’s next manager is.

When asked to play as a traditional full-back Perisic has struggled, while Spurs already have enough forward options to warrant keeping the Croatian specifically for that role.

If Perisic were to leave Tottenham this summer, there may be a hint of disappointment that the move didn’t work out better.

He’s clearly a very talented player, but circumstances outside of his control have affected his time at the club.

However, with Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon and Destiny Udogie available next season, Perisic is unlikely to be required.

