According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Ivan Perisic wants to leave Tottenham this summer as he eyes a return to Inter Milan.

The Croatian only joined Spurs last summer, but after less than a year in north London he’s eyeing a move back to Italy.

To be fair, we can understand why Perisic wants to go. His time at Tottenham hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and his main ally at Spurs, Antonio Conte, is no longer at the club.

Factor in his age and the fact that Spurs’ next manager may not play a five-at-the-back system and there may well be no room for the ‘amazing’ wing-back at Spurs next term.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Perisic does have some ties to Inter already. He spent a very successful period of his career at San Siro, and you can’t blame him for wanting to return.

That Inter team that Perisic was a part of seems to have built a real emotional connection as a number of players who have left Inter have quickly tried to return to Milan with Romelu Lukaku notably heading back to Inter after just one season at Chelsea.

Perisic does have one year left on his Tottenham contract, but at the age of 34, it’s hard to imagine that Spurs will be receiving a huge fee for the left-footer this summer.

If Perisic does indeed want to leave the Lilywhites, then it may be best for both parties to come to some sort of mutual agreement for the Croatian to head back to Inter on a free transfer.

There was a lot of excitement when Perisic arrived at Tottenham, but, sadly, it looks as though he’ll be leaving without much of a lasting legacy at the club.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

