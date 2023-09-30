Alasdair Gold claims Tottenham are keen on ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool target

Alasdair Gold has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will “certainly” look at reported Liverpool target Lloyd Kelly.

The journalist was writing in a Q&A on football.london ahead of the Premier League meeting between Spurs and the Reds.

Tottenham apparently made a bid for Kelly on deadline day and are plotting a January approach, but Liverpool are looking to swoop too.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

This is according to a report from 90Min.

With Spurs moving Davinson Sanchez on during the summer, a fan asked Gold whether this meant the Lilywhites could revisit the Kelly deal.

“Kelly will certainly be one of the defenders they look at,” replied Gold.

“Postecoglou made it clear when I asked after the window shut that he was short at centre-back now.

“Kelly’s contract situation, with just nine months or so left on his deal, marks him out as a good homegrown option for a mid-season swoop and he fits Postecoglou’s system.

“Tosin Adarabioyo (of Fulham) will also be in the same contract situation if nothing new is signed.

“For Tottenham, if Eric Dier does head off in the summer at the end of his contract then the club will look for another centre-back to stock up Postecoglou’s options.”

Our view

It makes sense to see Tottenham and Liverpool both vying for Kelly (as per those reports).

Kelly has Premier League experience, is young, left-footed and can also play at left-back.

In addition, his Bournemouth contract runs out next year, so he could potentially be picked up for little to nothing.

In 2020, The Athletic deemed him ‘the ‘unbelievable kid’ who has everything a modern defender needs.’

Meanwhile, former Cherries boss Scott Parker previously said he was a “Rolls Royce” of a defender.

And Eddie Howe said: “With Lloyd, I truly believe he’s got everything he needs to be a top, top player.

“His career is out in front of him. If he can stay free from injury, then he can achieve so many great things.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Let’s see what happens in the January window.

And who knows, maybe Kelly will be following Saturday’s Tottenham v Liverpool clash today after the Cherries v Arsenal match to see which could suit him better.