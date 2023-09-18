Alan Stubbs insists Sean Dyche has to play 26-year-old Everton man as soon as possible

Alan Stubbs has admitted that he wants to see new signing Jack Harrison play for Everton as soon as possible.

Stubbs was speaking on TalkSPORT (18/9 9:14am) and reflecting on another disappointing day at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche would have been well aware of how difficult yesterday’s match was going to be against Arsenal.

His side have failed to pick up any real form this season, with their struggles in front of goal being a particular problem.

In their previous home matches against Fulham and Wolves, they had plenty of chances that they simply couldn’t finish.

Beto didn’t really get a sniff against Arsenal and even when Dominic Calvert-Lewin came on he failed to make an impact.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Alan Stubbs now wants to see Jack Harrison play as soon as possible for Everton to try and inspire a change of fortunes in the final third.

The winger was signed for £11m by Leeds but is on loan with the Toffees for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, he arrived with an injury and hasn’t been able to make his debut yet.

Stubbs wants to see Harrison make Everton debut soon

Speaking on TalkSPORT after the match, Stubbs said: “Everton have not got the players to play through teams, it’s very difficult for them.

“I think we’ve got to go back to basics and make games really ugly.

“Jack Harrison in the team, I’d like to see sooner rather than later.”

Sean Dyche provided an update about Harrison’s fitness in the lead-up to the game and said:

“Jack Harrison is now on the grass with us as a team – only the last few days – but that’s good news and he’s feeling good.”

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

He’s still not put a time frame on his return to action but being in team training suggests he isn’t far away.

Harrison was involved in a tug-of-war between Everton and Aston Villa in the summer.

Given the way both sides have started, he might be wondering if he made the right choice.

Stubbs and the Everton faithful will be desperate for Harrison to make an impact as quickly as possible.

The winger looks set to be involved in another relegation scrap.