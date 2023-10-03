Alan Smith would love to see Arsenal sign £80m star who could take them to next level

Alan Smith has suggested that he believes that Ivan Toney would be a great signing for Arsenal as he would offer something completely different to both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Smith was speaking on the Seaman Says podcast about the Brentford star amid reports that Mikel Arteta is interested in bringing him to the Emirates in January.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ivan Toney continues to be heavily linked with a move away from the Bees despite not kicking a ball so far this season. Of course, the England international is currently serving a suspension for breaching betting guidelines.

Alan Smith would love Ivan Toney at Arsenal

Had he not been suspended, there is surely a very good chance that he would have already moved by now. The 27-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals last season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reports from the Daily Mirror have suggested that Arsenal want Toney in January. Meanwhile, The Times have claimed that Brentford could let him leave for around £80 million in the winter.

Alan Smith was asked whether he would want Toney at Arsenal. And he insisted that he could be a game-changer for the Gunners.

“I do. I think he would fit in,” he told Seaman Says. “Obviously, he’s a different sort of striker to Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. 20 league goals for Brentford last season. I know penalties were involved, but yeah there’s a lot of improvement within the player to come from him. I think that would be a great acquisition. And it might just be the missing link that takes the team onto the next level.

“I think he’d go down a storm.”

Gunners may still need a more ruthless goalscorer

Much may depend on what kind of money Arsenal have to spend in January. The Gunners have invested a lot in their squad over the last couple of years. And clearly, Toney is not going to come cheap.

But if Arsenal are right in the middle of a title race in the winter, they are surely going to be prepared to push the boat out.

Gabriel Jesus has been an outstanding signing for Arsenal. It was a statement of intent to bring him in from Manchester City.

However, Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have just three league goals between them so far this season. They have not been overly wasteful. But neither has scored 15 goals in a single Premier League campaign, let alone 20.