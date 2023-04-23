Alan Smith slates Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris during Newcastle match











Sky Sports commentator Alan Smith was not impressed with Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris following his performance in the match against Newcastle.

The North London side conceded five goals in the first 21 minutes at St. James’ Park in the match. It shocked many, including many of those in the media.

The match was crucial for both teams as they are battling against each other for fourth. Newcastle can now make the gap nine points between the two sides if they win their game hand.

With Tottenham still without a permanent manager, the problems are getting much worse. They will start fearing whether they will even make the top six if their form continues.

None of the Tottenham team painted themselves in a positive light during the game. Lloris, who the club bought for £13 million, will definitely not be happy with his performance.

Smith had a go at the Frenchman for his part for one of the earlier goals. When the fifth went it, he slated him again for allowing the shot to get past him despite it being at his near post.

Speaking during the Super Sunday match on Sky Sports (23/04/2023) Smith said: “Again Hugo Lloris, to get beaten from that angle, it shouldn’t happen. As well as Isak hits it, it shouldn’t happen. My word.”

With Lloris now 36, there has been talk of the club looking for a new goalkeeper. Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret has been linked, per NapoliCalcioLive, but no offer has been made yet.

The club may advance their search for a new goalkeeper. Mistakes seem to be happening a lot more for World Cup winner Lloris.

