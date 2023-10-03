We really can’t overstate just how much this Tottenham team has improved since the end of last season.

Towards the end of last term, Spurs were one of the most boring, turgid and poor teams in the entire Premier League, but now, they’re exciting, fresh and getting great results.

The transformation has been there for all to see, and certain players look completely different this season.

One such player who has transformed is Yves Bissouma. All of a sudden, he’s one of Spurs’ most important players after being left out in the cold under Antonio Conte, and Ian Wright has noted this improvement.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, the pundit stated that Bissouma has, along with the rest of the Spurs team, really kicked on.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Bissouma has kicked on

Wright spoke highly of the £25m man.

“They were very much a deep block, holding and counter-attacking team, but now they will press you high. They will win the ball in these areas of the midfield with Bissouma, who has especially really kicked on and doing well.”

Night and day

There’s improvement, and then there’s this.

Yves Bissouma barely even looks like the same player he did last season, let alone a better version of himself.

He’s finally being played in the right position for Tottenham, he’s being given the freedom he needs, and he’s playing with a smile on his face.

It goes without saying that Ange Postecoglou deserves all the praise in the world for getting Bissouma to play in this way, and we’re really excited to see what else the midfielder has to offer going forwards.

Bissouma could genuinely be a huge player for Spurs for a number of years to come.