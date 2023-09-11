Alan Smith has admitted that he thinks Arsenal star Kai Havertz could end up being even better than Granit Xhaka.

Smith was speaking on The Gooners Podcast during a quiet international break at the Emirates.

Arsenal fans will be relatively pleased with how the season has started, even if they already find themselves playing catch up to Manchester City.

A late draw with Fulham is the only blot on their copybook and the mood will be very positive after their win over Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta has been quick to try and use his new signings with the exception of David Raya.

However, there is already speculation that the Spanish goalkeeper may be introduced at the weekend against Everton.

One player whose constant inclusion this season has been questioned is Kai Havertz.

The German international hasn’t had the easiest start to life at the Emirates.

However, Alan Smith has backed Havertz to potentially go on and be even better than Granit Xhaka.

The 24-year-old has settled into his role in the side already this season, although he doesn’t look like matching his 14 goal contributions in the league thus far.

Smith thinks Havertz can be better than Xhaka

Speaking about the German international, Smith said: “It does annoy me a bit the way people are willing to criticise him so quickly.

“These are Arsenal supporters and you’d hope that they support in the early days when a new player comes in and he’s trying to find his feet.

“He’s trying to understand what the manager wants and I think that does take time.

“You see players go in at Man City and try and understand what Pep Guardiola wants and needs, it took Jack Grealish a season.

“I’m not saying it’ll take [Kai] Havertz a season but he’s just finding his feet in that squad, in that dressing room and in that first XI.

“I think he’s a very good player technically, I think he can be a good player for us and I heard [Mikel] Arteta say he wants to be getting himself in the box on the end of things, a bit like [Granit] Xhaka did last season.

“I think Havertz can be better than that as he’s got more of an attacking instinct and he is a good finished when he gets in those positions.”

As Smith said, Havertz needs to use his attacking attributes to try and improve on what Xhaka did in the same position.

The problem for him right now is he’s suffering from a complete lack of confidence, especially in front of goal.

He needs to find the back of the net quickly, especially with the likes of Fabio Vieira breathing down his neck to get into the side.

Only time will tell whether he can fully adapt to Mikel Arteta’s style of play.