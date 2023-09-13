Alan Smith now urges £30m player to leave, after claims West Ham tried to sign him this summer

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has urged Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United after claims West Ham tried to sign him over the summer.

Smith spoke to Sky Sports on Wednesday afternoon and discussed Maguire’s future at Old Trafford.

West Ham attempted to land Maguire over the summer and even agreed a £30 million deal with United.

But the 30-year-old eventually opted to remain in Manchester and fight for his place under Erik ten Hag.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

David Moyes was reportedly keen on adding an experienced option like Maguire to his backline.

It’s fair to say that Maguire has struggled at United over the past couple of years, especially after the arrivals of both Ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez.

And Smith feels the England international simply has to secure a move away from Old Trafford to get his career back on track.

Smith urges Maguire to leave United

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Smith reacted after Maguire was ironically cheered every time he received the ball in England’s 3-1 over Scotland at Hampden Park.

“I can remember when I got stick, when my teammates got stick, it’s never a nice thing,” Smith said. “Harry Maguire is a strong character, I think there’s no doubt about that, but even people like him will have to grit his teeth and just try to get through it.

“And the worst thing that could have happened is to score an own goal, of course, it doesn’t always rain, it pours sometimes and that’s what seems to be happening at the moment.

“But he’ll come through it, I think he needs to change clubs, he needs to leave Manchester United and build that career again, there’s no question.

“He’s a very good centre-half, not just for club but for country as he’s shown in two or three tournaments.

“So, fans shouldn’t forget if he joins another club and starts playing well again, we all move on to another target. But when I heard the stick he was getting last night, it makes you wince a little bit as an ex-pro.”

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Maguire came off the bench for England last night and went on to turn the ball into his own net.

The former Leicester City man is enduring a difficult run of form lately and it’s hard to disagree with Smith that he needs a change of scenery.

But he had the opportunity to make the switch to the London Stadium over the summer and it was a surprise to see the move fall through.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham opt to revisit their interest in Maguire. But surely his days at United are numbered, especially as he’s entered the final two years of his contract.