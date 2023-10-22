Alan Shearer was shocked by £45m Arsenal player against Chelsea

Alan Shearer certainly wasn’t afraid to air his thoughts on Gabriel Jesus’ finish for Arsenal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Shearer was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day and thought Jesus’ attempt on goal in the first half was particularly poor.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus tried a half-volley after the ball came loose from Mykhailo Mudryk, but his shot ended up closer to the corner flag than the goal.

In fact, Gabriel Martinelli was actually able to keep the ball in play such was the misdirection.

And Shearer mentioned the effort when summing up Arsenal’s first half performance.

He said: “Jesus has an effort here, that’s so bad you just wouldn’t believe it.”

Although Shearer was speaking about just a specific moment for Jesus, he did have an off day for Arsenal.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

In a rare chance to start in the middle of Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, the Brazilian may be frustrated with his performance.

Arsenal looked like they lacked a focal point when they were unable to progress the ball through midfield – something that didn’t really improve when Eddie Nketiah came on.

Shearer was not convinced by Jesus’ finishing for Arsenal

Although the England international looked lively and determined, it was two of Mikel Arteta’s other subs who ended up proving decisive.

Both Kai Havertz and Emile Smith Rowe had excellent purpose and drive with the ball when they were introduced.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

And it shouldn’t be a surprise if either player were handed a bigger role when Arsenal travel to Seville on Tuesday.

Although he does have strong options, choosing a starting striker is now something of a dilemma for Arteta.

Is it too harsh to drop Jesus? Do Havertz’s cameos deserve a start?

Perhaps Shearer would also insist that £45m Jesus does bring Arsenal a ton of other excellent attributes, aside from his finishing.

But it’s certainly a conundrum for Arteta.

And it’ll now be interesting to see what team he picks for a crucial night in Spain.

One confirmed starter must be Declan Rice.

Not only did his performance impress teammate Saka, he must also now be the first name on Arteta’s team sheet.