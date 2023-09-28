What Erling Haaland was spotted doing at full-time after Newcastle beat Man City last night

Erling Haaland caught the eye at St. James’ Park last night when he immediately sought the shirt of Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier at full time.

Neither player played a minute in the 1-0 win for Newcastle but Haaland was seen seeking out Trippier on the Sky Sports cameras.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

And it would certainly be interesting to hear the Norwegian’s motives on his pursuit.

Of course, Newcastle fans and Trippier must have been pretty relieved that they didn’t see Haaland on the pitch.

Like Manchester City, Eddie Howe’s side made several changes and fans may have been concerned when they saw the line up.

There were starts for all of Tino Livarmento, Lewis Miley, Lewis Hall, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lascelles.

And whilst the Newcastle faithful will have been excited to see a surge of youth added to the side, they may have been concerned about the match sharpness of others.

Dummett and Lascelles made their first starts of the season against City but ended up doing a stellar job.

However, it was ultimately the returning Joelinton who won the game with his good work before setting up Alexander Isak.

Haaland wanted Trippier’s Newcastle shirt

It did seem a peculiar decision that Pep Guardiola didn’t afford any minutes to Haaland last night.

Yes, the competition can’t be the biggest priority for City, but they have often looked to win it over the years.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Moreover, fans will imagine that Haaland would have been keen to make a difference.

Nonetheless, it’s Newcastle and Trippier’s names that are in the pot for the next round.

And things don’t get too much easier for Eddie Howe’s men in the future.

Newcastle now face a trip to Manchester United in their pursuit of silverware.

A tie that would have been brilliant fun for the likes of Haaland, who instead only came away from the game with Trippier’s Newcastle shirt.