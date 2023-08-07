Alan Shearer thinks Arsenal have made a ‘very good’ signing this summer

Alan Shearer has insisted that Declan Rice will be a brilliant signing for Arsenal this season.

Shearer was speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Declan Rice has now lifted two trophies in his last two competitive games.

After leading West Ham to glory in the Conference League last season, he made his debut for Arsenal yesterday.

He started in a slightly more advanced role than expected but immediately looked in his element.

Rice and Gabriel Martinelli look set to form a fantastic partnership on the left, with the Brazilian already benefitting from his quick feet.

Photo by Paul Harding – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The 24-year-old also has brilliant recovery pace and was effective in defensive scenarios even when the play was ahead of him.

Shearer has backed Rice to be a great addition for Arsenal for the upcoming campaign.

He provides Mikel Arteta a phenomenal option in several midfield roles.

His experience in Europe, for England and as a leader will all benefit the club.

Shearer backs Rice to thrive for Arsenal

Speaking about the England international, Shearer said: “Very good signing, a lot of money. Once Chelsea paid what they did for Enzo Fernandez then that was always going to be the money that he went for over £100m.

“A lot of money but I think he’s an exceptional player. [He gives them] solidity, leadership, reliability.”

The challenge for Declan Rice will be to take Arsenal from challengers to champions this season.

Arsenal did brilliantly last year until the final few matches when they couldn’t prevent a relentless Manchester City team from winning another title.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Inexperience played a part, but injuries did too and William Saliba staying fit will be key.

However, Thomas Partey’s form suffered and Jorginho came into the side for the final few games.

As Shearer says, Rice’s reliability could prove to be key to Arsenal’s success this year.

Shearer’s co-host Micah Richards has questioned whether Arteta knows Rice’s best position yet.

The beauty of having the 24-year-old in the squad is knowing he will thrive in whatever role he plays.