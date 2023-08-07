Micah Richards has admitted he’s not sure Mikel Arteta knows what position Arsenal star Declan Rice is going to play this season.

Richards was speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Excitement will be reaching fever-pitch levels at the Emirates right now.

After a brilliant season last year, Mikel Arteta has strengthened his squad even further in the summer.

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz all played their part as Arteta finally got the better of Pep Guardiola yesterday.

Arsenal came out on top in the Community Shield yesterday after defeating Manchester City on penalties.

An injury to Gabriel Jesus forced Arteta to shuffle his pack yesterday, with Havertz deployed as a centre-forward.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rice was then played in a more advanced position, but Richards isn’t sure Arteta knows exactly where he’ll play the 24-year-old.

It’s a credit to the England international that he’s versatile enough to start in several different roles.

But Arsenal’s success last season was built on consistency and constantly chopping and changing Rice’s position might make that difficult.

Richards unsure Arteta knows Rice’s best position

Speaking about the midfielder, Richards said: “Where’s he [Declan Rice] going to play? What position though? That’s what I’m more interested in.

Gary Lineker asked: “Won’t he play where [Thomas] Partey normally plays?”

Richards replied: “Well that’s what I mean, if he plays there, you lose him a bit more that he’s got to give.

Lineker said: “He can play there and do the things that he does, he’s very good at bursting through the lines.”

Richards then argued: “He can’t though that’s the whole problem with Arsenal in my opinion because if they play [Kai] Havertz and [Martin] Odegaard as eights.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Yeah, at home on a nice summery day when the ball’s ticking, you can do that.

“But if you go up against a Man City and you play Odegaard and Havertz as your two number eights.

“Well he might not, he might play people holding,” Lineker added.

Richards questioned Lineker further and said: “Well then you’re losing something Arsenal are good at, their creativity going forward.

“I think he’s [Rice] is an unbelievable signing, I think he’s perfect for what they need, but I don’t know how he’s going to fit in with the other offensive players.”

TBR View – Rice’s versatility is a blessing, not a curse

As he showed yesterday, Declan Rice is going to be very comfortable playing as a number eight for Arsenal.

He’s capable of tracking back and making important challenges, while his brilliant close control means he can contribute in the attacking third as well.

Richards is right to question what position Rice will play under Arteta if that’s where he settles into the team then it’s hard to see where Havertz will regularly play.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

However, Thomas Partey has also been brilliant in pre-season and dropping him out of the side to allow Rice to play in that position seems counter-productive right now.

One injury in any of these positions and Rice will be able to fill in and Arteta will have a player to step into his place.

Given the length of the season and how many games Arsenal have to play, that seems like an inevitable outcome at some point.