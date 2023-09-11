Alan Shearer believes it’s ‘inevitable’ that Evan Ferguson ends up leaving Brighton, after claims Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign him.

Shearer has been speaking to The Athletic and discussed Ferguson’s brilliant start to the new campaign.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Ferguson as Ange Postecoglou bids to bring a new striker further down the line.

Indeed, Postecoglou is reportedly a huge admirer of the Brighton youngster and has lined him up as a future target.

Ferguson has been in devastating form in front of goal this season, having netted four times in as many Premier League appearances under Roberto De Zerbi.

And Shearer feels it’s just a matter of time before the 18-year-old completes a big move away from the Amex Stadium.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Shearer says Ferguson will definitely leave Brighton

Speaking to The Athletic, Shearer feels it’s no surprise that Ferguson is already attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

“It’s no surprise Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs watching him,” the former Newcastle man said. “It would be more of a surprise if they were not.

“It wouldn’t be a shock if Ferguson was the next huge transfer out of Brighton, not that I wish it for them, but if he keeps progressing the way he is doing, it’s inevitable that something will happen not too far down the line — for the right price, of course.”

He added: “Brighton has a similar feel to the club I joined as a kid. At Southampton, if you were good enough you were old enough, something which applied to them signing you in the first place as well as granting you the opportunity to play matches.

“Brighton are a Premier League club and are in Europe this season, but I do believe there’s less scrutiny and pressure down there and more scope for young players to express themselves.

“Ferguson is a special talent, one that needs to be nurtured. He’s at the right club at the right time but, as far as the future goes, he can be anything he wants to be.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Ferguson seems to be the next star to come out of Brighton and the Seagulls haven’t exactly shied away from selling their best players.

Indeed, they’ve offloaded the likes of Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo over the past couple of years.

Brighton have reportedly placed a £100 million price tag on Ferguson’s head. But that could rise even further if the Irishman continues his brilliant form this season.

As for Tottenham’s interest, they could well be in the market for a new striker over the next couple of transfer windows.

It’s no secret that Spurs didn’t replace Harry Kane with a recognised striker and that could well be a priority in the future.

But it’s difficult to see Tottenham breaking the bank to sign Ferguson, even after selling their all-time top goalscorer.